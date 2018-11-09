Ducks' Sam Carrick: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Ducks reassigned Carrick to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Carrick only averaged 7:55 of ice time during his three-game stay with the big club, so his demotion doesn't come as a surprise. He'll return to a top-six role with AHL San Diego, where he's notched five goals and nine points in eight appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...