Luneau scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Luneau recorded his first goal and multi-point effort in Thursday's defeat. He tallied at 1:49 of the first period and helped out on a Brock McGinn marker in the third. The 19-year-old Luneau has three points, seven shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through five appearances this season. He's often been paired with Cam Fowler when in the lineup, though Luneau will still need to stay out of the press box to build up enough momentum to help in fantasy.