Luneau was loaned from Anaheim to Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championship, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Luneau has a goal and three points in seven contests with Anaheim in 2023-24. He'll likely earn a major role with Team Canada for the highly competitive tournament, which should prove to be beneficial to the 19-year-old's long-term development. Anaheim was using Luneau somewhat sparingly, so it remains to be seen if he'll return to the Ducks after the tournament or report to QMJHL Gatineau.