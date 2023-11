The Ducks recalled Luneau from AHL San Diego on Friday.

Luneau spent two weeks on a conditioning stint with the Gulls, after he had been a healthy scratch in his previous six games. Luneau had two assists in six AHL games and could be returned to the QMJHL shortly as he has played in only two NHL games this season. The 19-year-old defenseman was outstanding with Gatineau last season, picking up 83 points in 65 games.