Luneau (knee) will likely not play again during 2023-24, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.

Luneau was forced to miss the World Junior Championship due to a knee infection, and the recovery from that has prevented him from reporting to the QMJHL The Ducks are more interested in getting the 20-year-old defenseman to 100 percent for 2024-25, so shutting him down makes sense. He'll likely have a good chance to make the Ducks' roster out of training camp in the fall after logging three points over seven NHL appearances this season.