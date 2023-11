Luneau notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Luneau got into the Ducks' lineup for the first time since Oct. 21. The 19-year-old also earned his first career point, an assist on Mason McTavish's goal 6:00 into the second period. Luneau, a Quebec native, has added three hits, two blocked shots, two shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over three outings. He'll likely continue to compete with Urho Vaakanainen and Jackson LaCombe for playing time.