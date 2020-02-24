Ducks' Troy Terry: Gathers helper
Terry recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Terry didn't enjoy the offensive success of linemates Adam Henrique and Nick Ritchie, who each had four points Sunday. The 22-year-old winger did pick up his fifth assist in the last eight games. He's up to 15 points, 73 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 47 outings this season.
