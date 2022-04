Terry notched an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Terry's 30th assist of the season set up Sonny Milano for the game-winning goal. In his last eight games, Terry has five goals and four helpers. The 24-year-old is up to 66 points, 188 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 74 appearances overall in an impressive breakout season.