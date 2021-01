Ritchie signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Sunday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Ritchie came into Calgary training camp on a PTO, but was cut prior to the beginning of the season. Now returning to the team, he'll likely spend most of his time between AHL Stockton and the taxi squad, being called upon at the NHL level only on an emergency basis. The 27-year-old has 60 points across 268 NHL games in his career.