Rittich turned aside 31 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The Flames jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, and Rittich made made sure the Sens were never able to make the game close. The netminder has been erratic while appearing in seven straight games due to Jakob Markstrom's upper-body injury, and on the season Rittich is now 2-4-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage.