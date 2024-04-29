Rittich stopped 12 of 13 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Rittich got the start after Cam Talbot struggled in the first three games of the first-round series. Rittich was solid, though Game 4 was controlled by the Kings, who couldn't find a goal against Stuart Skinner. Rittich was 13-6-3 with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 24 regular-season appearances. The 31-year-old may get another chance to start in Game 5 on Wednesday, though the Kings are in must-win mode down 3-1 in the series.