Rittich signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Kings on Wednesday.

Rittich had a 13-6-3 record, 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage in 24 regular-season appearances with the Kings in 2023-24. He also stopped 34 of 39 shots (.872 save percentage) across two playoff outings this year. Rittich would have become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he didn't sign this extension. Cam Talbot, who logged 54 regular-season games with LA, remains set to become a UFA, so it's unclear who Rittich's goaltending partner will be next year. Although the 31-year-old Rittich is coming off a strong campaign, he has spent most of his career as a backup goaltender, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Kings seek to pair him with an established starter.