Rittich stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Rittich has won three of his last four starts, allowing a total of six goals in that span. The 31-year-old again carried a shutout into the third period, but Trevor Zegras' tally broke it up with 8:42 left in the contest. Rittich improved to 13-6-3 on the year with a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 24 appearances. Cam Talbot is likely to get the starting nod versus one of his former teams Monday when the Kings host the Wild.