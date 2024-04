Rittich is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, according to Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Rittich will attempt to rebound after stopping 31 of 35 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to Calgary in his last start Saturday. He's 11-6-3 with a 2.26 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 22 appearances in 2023-24. The Sharks, who rank 31st offensively with 2.22 goals per game, should be a very favorable matchup for Rittich.