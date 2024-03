Rittich stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Rittich took his fourth loss in his last seven games, though it was a full-team failure of a performance for the Kings on Saturday. The 31-year-old is down to 11-6-3 with a 2.26 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 22 appearances. Rittich is still playing second fiddle to Cam Talbot, who should be back between the pipes Monday versus the Jets.