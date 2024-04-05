Rittich stopped 15 of 16 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Rittich kept the Sharks off the board for over 58 minutes, but Klim Kostin spoiled the shutout bid with 1:52 left in the game. It was still a strong showing for Rittich, who has won three of his last five starts while allowing just nine goals in that span. The 31-year-old is up to 12-6-3 with a 2.21 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 23 appearances this season. Cam Talbot is still seeing most of the playing time for the Kings, and it's likely Rittich will be back on the bench for Saturday's home game versus the Canucks.