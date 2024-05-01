Rittich is slated to start on the road against Edmonton in Game 5 on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Rittich is getting his second straight start after saving 12 of 13 shots in a 1-0 loss to Edmonton in Game 4 on Sunday. Edmonton has a potent offense, which ranked fourth in the 2023-24 campaign with 3.56 goals per game, so the Oilers will probably fire considerably more shots in the upcoming tilt. Rittich had a 13-6-3 record, 2.15 GAA and .921 save percentage in 24 regular-season contests.