Rittich allowed four goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Rittich and the Kings couldn't overcome Edmonton's three-goal second period in the series-deciding loss. The 31-year-old Rittich started the series' final two games, going 0-2-0 with an .872 save percentage, after Cam Talbot struggled in the first three games. Rittich was solid in the regular season, going 13-6-3 with a .921 save percentage. As a pending free agent, Rittich could seek out a starting role prior to the 2024-25 campaign.