Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes Wednesday
Rittich will start in the home crease Wednesday against the Avalanche, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich notched his third straight victory and fourth in the last five Monday versus the Blackhawks. However, he's struggled much more on home ice than on the road this season, letting up 3.35 goals per game while posting just a .879 save percentage. Still, he hasn't lost a game in regulation at the Scotiabank Saddledome, owning a 6-0-3 record entering Wednesday's contest. That could be put to the test against an Avalanche club averaging 4.67 goals through three January games.
