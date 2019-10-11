Flames' David Rittich: Earns shootout win
Rittich allowed two goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
Rittich's last save was the biggest, as he stoned Alexander Radulov on a penalty shot in overtime. The Czech netminder then stopped two of the three Stars shooters to pick up the win. Rittich owns a 2-1-1 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .929 save percentage through four games. He'll split the weekend's road games -- Saturday in Vegas and Sunday in San Jose -- with backup Cam Talbot.
