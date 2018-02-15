Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Thursday
Rittich will start for the second time in as many games Thursday, taking on the Predators in Nashville, the Calgary Sun reports.
Rittich surrendered four goals on 39 shots in a road loss to Boston on Tuesday, but he still looked good enough to warrant another start against a legitimate playoff contender. Nashville averages 3.05 goals per game -- that's good for 10th in the league -- and the Preds' power play is particularly dangerous at 22.8 percent. Rittich carries an impressive 5-2-2 record, 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage into this next contest, so we expect that the rookie will hold strong against the Preds.
