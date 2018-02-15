Rittich will start for the second time in as many games Thursday, taking on the Predators in Nashville, the Calgary Sun reports.

Rittich surrendered four goals on 39 shots in a road loss to Boston on Tuesday, but he still looked good enough to warrant another start against a legitimate playoff contender. Nashville averages 3.05 goals per game -- that's good for 10th in the league -- and the Preds' power play is particularly dangerous at 22.8 percent. Rittich carries an impressive 5-2-2 record, 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage into this next contest, so we expect that the rookie will hold strong against the Preds.

