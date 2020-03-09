Rittich was beaten four times on 31 shots during Sunday's 5-3 home loss to the Golden Knights.

Rittich and the Flames trailed 3-0 early but tied the game in the third period only to lose on Shea Theodore's 12th goal of the season. He's now dropped his last three starts, so Cam Talbot could very well get the nod when Calgary plays its next game Thursday against the Islanders.