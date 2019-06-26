Rittich (knee) received a qualifying offer from the Flames on Tuesday.

Rittich was an aberation for the Flames in net last season, going 27-9-5 along with a 2.42 GAA and .924 save percentage in 45 games. He dealt with a knee injury since the calendar turned to 2019, but should be fine heading into next campaign. With a solid season from the 26-year-old, he'll likely want to structure a long-term deal with the team rather than playing on his qualifying offer.