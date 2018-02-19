Flames' David Rittich: Starting against Boston
Rittich will be the home starter against the Bruins on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Rittich will look to bounce back after letting in four goals on 15 shots in his last start. In fact, the last few games have been rough for the 25-year-old. He has a 4.54 GAA and an .872 save percentage in his last three outings. Now he has to face a Bruins team that has scored 3.27 goals per contest.
