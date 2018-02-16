Flames' David Rittich: Steals win at Bridgestone Arena
Rittich stopped 29 of 32 shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.
Going into Bridgestone Arena and leaving victorious is rare, and Rittich definitely warrants a hat tip for his strong play in the blue paint Thursday. The Czech netminder now sports a 6-2-2 record, .921 save percentage and 2.47 GAA, and this performance might allow Calgary to be a little more cautious with Mike Smith (groin) and not rush the veteran back. It's not out of the question to count on Rittich receiving a slight uptick in work moving forward, and extra starts would make him a potential grab in deep settings.
