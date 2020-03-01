Flames' David Rittich: Tough day in Tampa
Rittich made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
The 27-year-old netminder may have lost his focus after Tampa's first two goals both came on deflections while the Flames were short-handed, giving Rittich little chance at either. He wraps up a shaky February having allowed at least four goals in half of his 10 outings, posting a 4-4-1 record with a 3.65 GAA and .887 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.