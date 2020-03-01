Rittich made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

The 27-year-old netminder may have lost his focus after Tampa's first two goals both came on deflections while the Flames were short-handed, giving Rittich little chance at either. He wraps up a shaky February having allowed at least four goals in half of his 10 outings, posting a 4-4-1 record with a 3.65 GAA and .887 save percentage.