Flames' David Rittich: Wins in 100th career game
Rittich allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
Rittich wasn't great during the contest, as the Flames had to erase four separate one-goal deficits. He made up for it by stopping six of seven shootout attempts to lock down the win. The Czech netminder is 18-10-5 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 33 starts. Sunday was the 100th game of his career, and he's been a winner in 53 of them.
