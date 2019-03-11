Rittich stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Rittich took a hard-luck 2-1 loss Wednesday in Vegas, but bounced back as the Flames offense ignited back at home. Rittich improved to 23-7-5 with a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Flames' crease is still up for grabs, making it unclear if Rittich or Mike Smith will draw Tuesday's start against the Devils.

More News
Our Latest Stories