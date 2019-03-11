Rittich stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Rittich took a hard-luck 2-1 loss Wednesday in Vegas, but bounced back as the Flames offense ignited back at home. Rittich improved to 23-7-5 with a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Flames' crease is still up for grabs, making it unclear if Rittich or Mike Smith will draw Tuesday's start against the Devils.