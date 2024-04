Wolf will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf was stuck in a four-game losing streak before stopping 20 of 22 shots in a win over the Sharks on Tuesday. Despite the rough stretch, the rookie netminder has posted a solid 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage in eight appearances since the start of March. On the year, Wolf is 4-7-1 with an .896 save percentage through 14 NHL games.