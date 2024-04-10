Wolf stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Wolf had lost four straight games with 14 goals allowed over that span. The 22-year-old wasn't particularly sharp Tuesday, but he didn't give up a goal after the 2:22 mark of the second period as the Flames mounted a comeback. Wolf improved to 4-7-1 with a 3.19 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. With a back-to-back up next -- the Flames visit the Kings on Thursday and the Ducks on Friday -- Wolf and Jacob Markstrom should each get at least one more start this week.