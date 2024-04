Wolf will guard the home net Sunday against Arizona, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has won his last two outings while alternating starts with Jacob Markstrom. The 22-year-old netminder is 5-7-1 with an .894 save percentage and 3.18 GAA this year. Wolf will take on a Coyotes team that's averaging 3.05 goals per game.