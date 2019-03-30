Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Tallies 11th goal
Hathaway scored a goal on two shots in a 6-1 win over the Ducks on Friday.
Hathaway has enjoyed a career year with 17 points in 72 appearances, as well as 190 hits. He's averaged 1:14 less per game than a season ago, but a 15.1 percent shooting rate has helped him reach new heights offensively.
