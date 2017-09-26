Calgary waived Shinkaruk on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Shinkaruk enjoyed a solid campaign in the minors last season, notching 35 points in 52 games, but it was disappointing to see him take a step back after racking up 51 points in 62 games with AHL Stockton in 2015-16. The 22-year-old winger was a first-round pick in 2013, so he definitely has potential, but the Flames clearly don't think he's ready for a regular role with the big club.