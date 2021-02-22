Markstrom will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has handled a hefty workload this season, and it's starting to catch up with him. He's allowed 13 goals over the last three games, sporting an .831 save percentage in that stretch. Markstrom still maintains a .909 mark for the year. The Maple Leafs are as tough as they come in terms of offensive firepower, as they lead the league with 3.79 goals per game. However, they'll be without Joe Thornton (undisclosed) and Zach Hyman (undisclosed) on Monday.