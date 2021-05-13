Markstrom will get the starting nod at home versus Vancouver on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will be making his 14th consecutive appearance in the crease for the Flames after posting a 7-6-0 record and 2.09 GAA in his last 13 outings. After Thursday's contest, Calgary has three games left on the schedule, including a back-to-back to close out the season, which means the 31-year-old backstop will be well poised to reach the 20-win mark for the fourth straight year.