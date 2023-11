Markstrom (illness) was back at practice Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was originally expected to play versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday but was forced to sit out due to illness. With the backstops returning to practice, he should be the favorite to get the starting nod against Dallas on Thursday. In his last five outings, the 33-year-old Swede went 3-1-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage.