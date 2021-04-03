Markstrom yielded three goals on 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Markstrom's losing streak has reached five games after he was unable to protect leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in Friday's contest. The 31-year-old Swede slipped to 12-13-2 with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 27 outings. The Flames return home for a back-to-back versus the Maple Leafs on Sunday and Monday -- Markstrom and David Rittich will likely split those games.