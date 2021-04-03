Markstrom yielded three goals on 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Markstrom's losing streak has reached five games after he was unable to protect leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in Friday's contest. The 31-year-old Swede slipped to 12-13-2 with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 27 outings. The Flames return home for a back-to-back versus the Maple Leafs on Sunday and Monday -- Markstrom and David Rittich will likely split those games.
More News
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Wednesday's game called off•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Looking to right the ship•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Pulled from Monday's game•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Winnipeg•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Takes loss versus Jets•