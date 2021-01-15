Markstrom stopped 30 of 34 shots Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss at Winnipeg.

Markstrom, making his Calgary debut after signing a six-year deal in the offseason, couldn't hold on to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes. Second-period goals by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor (PP) sent the game into overtime, and Patrick Laine won it for Winnipeg in the extra session with his second of two goals. Markstrom went 23-16-4 with a .918 save percentage for Vancouver last season and will be expected to carry the load for the Flames after inking his lengthy and lucrative contract.