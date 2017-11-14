Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Continues home-ice dominance

Gaudreau scored a goal and registered an assist during Monday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Monday's multi-point showing gives Gaudreau five goals and 12 points during Calgary's six-game home stand. Additionally, he's now up to 39 goals and 105 points through 87 games over the past three years at Scotiabank Saddledome. This is a rare case where a player clearly has a significant home-ice track record worth noting for daily contests. Although, Gaudreau has been excellent everywhere this season, as he's recorded seven tallies and 17 helpers through 17 games.