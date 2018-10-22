Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Half of Calgary's goals
Gaudreau scored twice during Sunday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Gaudreau scored half of Calgary's goals while logging nearly 18 minutes on the ice, including two on the power play. The winger finished with a +2 rating, taking four shots in the win. Gaudreau ups his goal total to five in the new season.
