Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Joining Team USA
Gaudreau was added to the Team USA roster for the World Championship in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gaudreau was undecided about playing at Worlds when interviewed Monday as the Flames did exit interviews, but has since decided to join the Americans, who are looking to improve upon the bronze-medal finish they had in 2018. Gaudreau registered 99 points in 82 regular-season games for the Flames, so his addition to the lineup makes Team USA much more goal-dangerous.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Questionable for Worlds•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records assist•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Quest for 100 points falls short•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points in five straight games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak at four games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Compiles two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...