Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Joining Team USA

Gaudreau was added to the Team USA roster for the World Championship in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gaudreau was undecided about playing at Worlds when interviewed Monday as the Flames did exit interviews, but has since decided to join the Americans, who are looking to improve upon the bronze-medal finish they had in 2018. Gaudreau registered 99 points in 82 regular-season games for the Flames, so his addition to the lineup makes Team USA much more goal-dangerous.