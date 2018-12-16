Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Leads rout over Blues
Gaudreau scored two goals and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blues.
His helper came with the man advantage, one of three power-play goals the Flames scored on the afternoon. It's Gaudreau's sixth multi-point performance in his last eight games, and the scoring surge has pushed him up to a stellar 15 goals and 45 points through 34 games.
