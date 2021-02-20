Gaudreau notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Gaudreau set up Rasmus Andersson for the Flames' only tally of the game. While consistency on offense has been a problem for the team as a whole, Gaudreau has largely gone unaffected. He has nine goals, eight helpers, 39 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through 17 contests, and he's only been held off the scoresheet three times this year. Seven of his 17 points have come with the man advantage.