Gaudreau notched an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Gaudreau set up Matthew Tkachuk's goal with a minute left in the third period. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has picked up a goal and seven helpers during his current four-game point streak. He's at 46 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 55 appearances this season.
