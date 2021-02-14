Gaudreau notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
Gaudreau found Sam Bennett for the Flames' only goal at 10:42 of the second period. While offense has been somewhat inconsistent for the Flames this year, Gaudreau has often been at the center of the success. The 27-year-old winger has 15 points (eight goals, seven helpers), 28 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 14 outings.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Buries insurance goal•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies game-winner, assist•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Assist keeps streak alive•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Pushes point streak to eight games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: PPG extends point streak•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Keeps point streak going•