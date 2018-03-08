Jankowski scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

It's his first multi-point night since Jan. 11, and Jankowski has managed only five points (four goals and an assist) in 17 games since the beginning of February. The 23-year-old's spot on the third line and lack of power-play time puts a serious damper on any fantasy upside he might have, so don't expect a repeat performance any time soon.