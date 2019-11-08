Frolik was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

It's the first time Frolik has been out of the lineup this year, although he seems to have lost his spot on the second line to Andrew Mangiapane. With just three points and a minus-10 rating through 18 appearances, sitting Frolik seems justified. He's been held off the scoresheet in his last six games. The 31-year-old winger, best known for his penalty-killing -- seems to have lost a step this year. He's in the final season of a five-year contract, and the cap-strapped Flames may try to deal him at the trade deadline. He has a 10-team no-trade clause, but there may not be many suitors if his struggles persist.