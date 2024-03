Backlund notched two assists and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Backlund earned his first multi-point since Jan. 13 by assisting on goals for Blake Coleman and Yegor Sharangovich during the Flames' third-period tally. With two goals and four assists over his last seven contests, Backlund is heating up again. The 34-year-old center has 32 points, 166 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-12 rating through 60 appearances.