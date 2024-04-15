Backlund posted an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Backlund snapped an 11-game point drought when he helped out on a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the second period. It's unusual for Backlund to struggle at this time of the year -- he's typically a second-half player, but he did most of his scoring in the first half of 2023-24. The center is at 39 points, 205 shots on net, 68 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 80 appearances, with just 14 of those points coming since the All-Star break.