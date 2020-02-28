Backlund scored a goal and dished two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Backlund was in on all of the Flames' goals, but it was another Mikael -- the Predators' Granlund -- who stole the show with a pair of late tallies. It's been a spectacular February for Backlund, who now has nine scores and nine helpers in his last 13 outings. The Swede has surged up to 15 markers and 41 points for the season, his slow start long forgotten now.