Flames' Mikael Backlund: Another three-point outing
Backlund scored a goal and dished two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Backlund was in on all of the Flames' goals, but it was another Mikael -- the Predators' Granlund -- who stole the show with a pair of late tallies. It's been a spectacular February for Backlund, who now has nine scores and nine helpers in his last 13 outings. The Swede has surged up to 15 markers and 41 points for the season, his slow start long forgotten now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.